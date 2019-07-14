XENIA — Frank R. Liming, age 64, of Xenia, passed away on July 7, 2019, at the Dayton V.A. Hospice. Born October 14, 1954, in Washington Court House, was the son of the late Frank (deceased) and Donna Gilmore Liming of Xenia. Frank was a graduate of Xenia High School then joined the Marines. He was a Vietnam veteran. He married Teresa Lynn Harshbarger of Xenia. They had two sons, Joshua and James. He was preceded in death by his Father Frank, his two brothers; Martin and Matthew, his son Joshua, nephew; Marty and his second wife Thersia Marlin.

He is survived by his Mother, Donna of Xenia, brother Donald (Peggy) Liming of Xenia, his son James Liming, grandson Hayden Liming and granddaughter Hanna Liming all of Alabama, nephews, Luke Liming of Xenia, Donald (Jenny) Liming of Dayton, nieces Tracy Liming (Les) Grass of Florida, Jamie Liming (Jonathan) Holley of Xenia, Michelle Liming (Drew) Felder of Xenia, they loved their uncle. Step children; Derek, Jessica, Billy-Jo Marlin of Xenia. And three very special friends; Eddie Engle, Gary (Michelle) Dudley and Steve Wilson all of Xenia.

A graveside memorial for friends and family will be held at Bush cemetery on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dan Jordan officiating. The Fayette County Honor Guard will present the Military Honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Dayton V.A. Hospice. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina is in charge of arrangements.