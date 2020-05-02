DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Fred Hall IV, Ph.D, age 50, passed away quite unexpectedly April 21, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is the son of Fred III and Pattie Hall of Xenia Ohio. He was born December 5,1969 and is a graduate of Xenia High School in 1987. Dr. Hall believed in learning and was willing to share his knowledge with others. He received his undergraduate degree at Ohio University in Physics; his Master's degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and his Doctorate at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in Astrophysics. He was employed as a Physics Professor at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Pete, as he was known by family, was preceded in death by his grandparents, his great Aunt Dot and nephew Keith (Juano, Jr.). He is survived by his parents and sister, Rose Duff (Juano) in Gastonia, NC. Fred is also survived by his nieces Matéya, Déja and Torre also in Gastonia, NC and his nephews Jerell (Adrien) of Huntsville, AL and Jeremy (Patrice) of Clover, SC, multiple great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends internationally and special friends Sha Moss and James Chandler. Arrangements are in the care and trust of R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, FL. A memorial service in Xenia, OH to be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store