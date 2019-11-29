ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Gail Finlay Brim, loving wife and mother of three children passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Gail was born June 1, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio to Robert and Dorothy Finlay. She received her Bachelors degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she was President of Pi Beta Phi and tapped for Mortar Board. She received her Masters Degree from University of Central Florida in Special Education. She married Thomas Brim of Orlando, Florida. They raised one daughter, Sidney, and two sons, Robert and John. She spent her career as a special education teacher at Oakridge High School, and Boone High School in Orlando. She loved her students and was well liked and respected by colleagues and peers. She was an active member in her church. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. She will be missed by many. Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas, her daughter Sidney (Scott) Budinich, sons Robert and John, Brother John Finlay, Sister Jane Horner, Nephews Robert (Sharon) Finlay, John Finlay, Kurt (Elizabeth) Horner, and niece Alexis (Mitchell) Bookey. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at The St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Orlando, Florida.