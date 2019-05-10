FAIRBORN — Garry F. Manning, age 66 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born April 29, 1953 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Clyde and Doris (Hyden) Manning. Garry retired from Graphic Systems Services as a machine builder after 40 years of service. He enjoyed playing his guitar, drag racing, and traveling in his RV. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Brian Manning and Chuck Manning. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara (Cowman); daughter, Geri (Jeff) Lykins of Beavercreek; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Abbey, Jett, Jax, and Karyss Lykins, and Tyler and Nevaeh Manning; sister, Theresa Sorah of Washington CH; brother, David (Pam) Manning of Hillsboro; nieces, Stephanie Sorah, Mindy (Brian) Pitzer, Bev Manning; nephew, Dave (Lori) Manning; as well as a large extended family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . A special thank you to the ICU staff at Soin Medical Center and especially Dr. Justin Moore for the outstanding care and compassion given. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.