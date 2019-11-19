FAIRBORN — Gary Monigold, age 72, of Fairborn, OH passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on April 28, 1947, the son of the late Gilbert Monigold and Viola (Boley) Monigold Keller. He is survived by his brother, Jay Monigold and sister, Carol Jablonski, of Cleveland; his loving wife, Rita Monigold, whom he married on June 24, 1972, and two daughters, Laura Valentine and Elena Monigold. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Rick Valentine; 5 grandchildren, Spencer, Grace, Carter, Mitchell and Jackson Valentine, as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Gary served 4 years in the Navy on the Kennedy air craft carrier during the Vietnam War after graduating from Newberry H.S. in 1965. He met his future wife Rita Schumacher during a year of civilian life and then joined the Air Force with the goal of becoming a physical therapist in the AF AECP program. Gary was a graduate of St. Louis University for his degree in Physical Therapy. Gary loved helping his patients, especially when focusing on treatment of chronic pain. He continued in Physical Therapy with local hospitals for another 22 years after retiring from the Air Force in 1987. Some of his favorite things were creating a fabulous vegetable garden each year, camping, racket ball, shooting range, playing games with family and friends, car trips, goofing off with his 5 grandkids, seeing good movies and eating good food. While suffering the debilitating effects of Lewy Body Dementia for over 8 years, Gary never lost his sweet, kind disposition or his ability to warm hearts with his great smile. The family will receive guests at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH with Father Andrew Cordonnier as the celebrant. Floral remembrances are welcomed or if desired, contributions in memory of Gary may be made to either or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.