FAIRBORN — Gary A. Smith, age 65 of Fairborn passed away at his residence. He was born July 27, 1953 in Galion, Ohio, the son of the late James and Hariet (Bean) Smith. Gary was a member of the Dayton Vineyard Church where he was very involved in the outreach program. He enjoyed tennis, golf, fishing and volunteering. Gary was dedicated to serving the community by serving to provide groceries to nearly 1,000 households every month in Greene and Montgomery counties, in partnership with Vineyard Church, The Hope Foundation of Greater Dayton and multiple other organizations. For nearly 10 years, Gary oversaw the operations, maintained inventory and did the weekly run to the Foodbank in Dayton. He is survived by two brothers, Mike (Cherie) Smith, Dave Smith; two daughters, Danielle Wampler, Karen Blair; six grandchildren, Jaeda, Avonlea, Xanther, Benjamin, Silas, Max; niece, Jennifer Smith; two nephews, Aaron Smith, Jason Smith; as well as extended family. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dayton Vineyard Church, 4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45440, Pastor Scott Silver officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Foundation of Greater Dayton, 1601 W 2nd St. Dayton 45402. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.