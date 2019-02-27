XENIA — Gayle M. Finley, age 82, of Xenia, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1936 in Chattaroy, West Virginia the daughter of Lillard and Edith (Copley) Rose. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Joe Lunsford; and her second husband: Glenn R. "Red" Finley. She is survived by her children: Rhonda (Joe) Eckles of Xenia; Donna Mills (Ron Jackson) of Hillsboro; and Diana (Todd) Blocher of Xenia; sister: Aloma (Tom) Ashworth of Kingsport, TN; special sister-in-law and friend: Shirley Pratter of Jeffersonville; grandchildren: Jason (Heather) Eckles; Jamie Eckles; Kyle Blocher and Shelby Blocher; 6 great grandchildren: Zoe, McKayla, Sebastian, Skylar, Logan and Lucas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gayle was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2402, and two-time past President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed racing and drove at Kil-Kare during the Powder Puff Races. She was also an avid fan of the Tennessee Vols Womens Basketball team and enjoyed listening to Jimmy Swaggart music. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, March 2, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Wesley Miller officiating. Interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.