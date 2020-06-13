Gene E. Harris
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD — Gene E. Harris, fondly known as 'Gene the Furnace Man', 84, of Springfield, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020. He was born in Elma, Washington on May 28, 1936, the son of the late Charles L. and Lavena M. (Wiemer) Harris. Their family farm was located on the Satus, Granger, Washington. He was a 1954 graduate of Granger High School in Washington State. In 1974, he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant in communications. He was a Viet Nam veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star for his tour of duty in Viet Nam. Gene retired from his business in 2012, but was always available for consultations and small repair jobs. He wanted to thank all of his customers for the past 40 years and to let them know how he deeply appreciated them and their business. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Maxine; three brothers, Delbert 'Bud', Melvin and Norman 'Jeff' Harris; and a sister, Barbara Buitenbos. He is survived by two sons, Ricky (Carol) Harris and Doug (Mary) Harris; daughter, Debra (Bob) Larsen; sisters, Juanita Dobbs of Yakima, WA and Frances Jordan of Tri Cities, WA; brothers, Dale Harris of Yakima, WA and Benny Harris of Selah, WA; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His final interment will be in Outlook Cemetery, Outlook, WA. Gene requested that in remembrance of the free donuts and coffee he received in Viet Nam, that contributions be made to the Salvation Army. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved