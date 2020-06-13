SPRINGFIELD — Gene E. Harris, fondly known as 'Gene the Furnace Man', 84, of Springfield, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020. He was born in Elma, Washington on May 28, 1936, the son of the late Charles L. and Lavena M. (Wiemer) Harris. Their family farm was located on the Satus, Granger, Washington. He was a 1954 graduate of Granger High School in Washington State. In 1974, he retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant in communications. He was a Viet Nam veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star for his tour of duty in Viet Nam. Gene retired from his business in 2012, but was always available for consultations and small repair jobs. He wanted to thank all of his customers for the past 40 years and to let them know how he deeply appreciated them and their business. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Maxine; three brothers, Delbert 'Bud', Melvin and Norman 'Jeff' Harris; and a sister, Barbara Buitenbos. He is survived by two sons, Ricky (Carol) Harris and Doug (Mary) Harris; daughter, Debra (Bob) Larsen; sisters, Juanita Dobbs of Yakima, WA and Frances Jordan of Tri Cities, WA; brothers, Dale Harris of Yakima, WA and Benny Harris of Selah, WA; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His final interment will be in Outlook Cemetery, Outlook, WA. Gene requested that in remembrance of the free donuts and coffee he received in Viet Nam, that contributions be made to the Salvation Army. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com