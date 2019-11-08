JAMESTOWN — Geneva Elizabeth Heinz, age 99, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 19, 1920 at home in Fayette County, the only child born to Lelia Grace (Arehart) and Marion Allen Devoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Floyd Jacob Heinz; a daughter: Sharon Sue Beard; and a son-in-law: Wayne Weimer.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie Weimer, Ronald Heinz and Terry (Linda) Heinz, all of the Jamestown area; a son-in-law: Tom Beard; 11 grandchildren: Teresa Weimer of Xenia; Pam (Mark) Gibson of NC; Shelley (Wayne) LeBay of Toledo; Susan (Brian) Colucci of Huber Heights; Douglas Heinz of Jamestown; Timothy (Katherine) Beard of Bowersville; Mike Heinz of Jamestown Jeff (Amanda) Heinz of Washington Court House; Jen (Gary) Garrison of Wilmington; Eric Heinz of New Jasper Township, OH; and Jason (Caitlin) Heinz of Dayton; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Geneva was a devoted farmers wife. She had been a 4-H adviser for many years and enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and having them all together.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to or to the .

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, November 13th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. She will be interred with her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.