JAMESTOWN — Genevieve "Jenny" A. Stanley, 85, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Monday September 09, 2019 at Jamestown Health and Rehab in Jamestown. She was born January 17, 1934 in Cedarville, Ohio, to Lester and Grace McFarland Reed.

She is survived by her children: Yvonne Holliday (Keith), Allan Mussetter (Carla), Jeannie Sargent (Gordy), Sherry Balboni (Ed); 18 grandchildren: Mindy, Joe, Tracy, Shane, Shannon, Jason, Nick, Katie, April, Jamie, Tawana, Paul, Paula, Erica, Levi, Jason, Michael, Michelle, Jesse; 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Grace Reed; husband, James E. Stanley; daughter, Margie Huss and son, James "Skip" Stanley.

Mrs. Stanley worked for the flea market for 30 + years and was an avid Avon consultant. She enjoyed antiquing, mushroom hunting and taking care of her family. She cared for all, would give the shirt off her back to anyone and had a way with words. She was the rock to many. She will be remembered through the love she showed and taught us all!

The family are respecting Jenny's request and there will be no service. Cremation has been scheduled.

