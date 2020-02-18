HILLSBORO — George C. Taylor III was born on November 7, 1945 in Hillsboro, Ohio and departed this life in his home on February 15, 2020 with a family member. He was preceded in death by his parents George C. Taylor II and Goldie M. Taylor Crawford. He leaves to cherish his memory his special friend, Judy Cordell, brother, Robert L. Taylor (Eva M. Taylor), his three children, George C. Taylor IV, Michael Jerome Taylor, Brandi Michelle Taylor and two grandchildren, Isaiah Taylor and Sofia Taylor and niece, Kimberly Anthony (Shane Anthony), and nephew, Robert Taylor Jr., and great niece, Kori Anthony and great nephew, Cameron Anthony.

Services will take place on Saturday February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Viewing will take place at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. His body will be laid to rest at Glen Forest cemetery. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.