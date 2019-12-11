Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Johnides. View Sign Service Information Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home 647 North Main Street Monticello , KY 42633 (606)-348-9397 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Christian Church of Monticello Memorial service 2:00 PM First Christian Church of Monticello Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — George Johnides, Jr. was born on February 10, 1924 in Yorkville, Ohio to George Johnides, Sr. and Ruth Briggs Johnides, who proceeded him in death. He departed this life on December 8, 2019. He was also proceeded in death by his brother John (in WWII) and his brother Paul. His sister Sara Sommers survives. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Ayers Johnides, whom he met in college. George & Betty were baptized into Christ and while living in Xenia became members of the First United Presbyterian Church; after moving to Monticello they became members of the First Christian Church. He is also survived by his children Ruth Johnides Gordon (Bill), Linda Johnides Brown (Sam), and George Johnides, III. He is survived by six grandchildren, including Dr. Joseph Brown (Kelly), Natalie Moore (Christian), and Hayden Johnides. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren, who brought him great joy in the past few years. George graduated from Yorkville High School in Ohio, joined the US Navy and served in the south Pacific during WWII. Upon his return after the war, he attended and earned a degree in air conditioning and refrigeration from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1951. George and Betty lived in multiple locations, settling in Xenia, Ohio while he worked as an engineer for Delco Air Conditioning, GM in Dayton for many years. George was an active member of the Jaycees, the Masonic lodge in Xenia, Ohio for over 50 years, the Shriners in Dayton, Ohio for over 50 years, and the Supreme Council of Scottish Rite Freemasons in Dayton. After retirement from GM, George and Betty moved to Monticello, having enjoyed Lake Cumberland for many previous years. Here they made a home where family and friends visited and enjoyed their company. George was very active in reuniting friends from his naval unit for annual reunions around the United States. During his retirement he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating, golfing and following his favorite sports teams on TV. A favorite pastime of theirs was traveling all around the continental United States as well as Hawaii. George and Betty enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow and followed many of their activities when able. George was an extremely patriotic man, who loved his country and family deeply. As one of the last of the greatest generation, he worked hard, lived the American dream, and believed in doing what is good and right. George will be remembered for his deep voice which camouflaged a caring and giving heart, as well as his witty sense of humor. He will be sincerely missed by his loving family. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 between 12 pm – 2 pm at First Christian Church of Monticello. Memorial services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2 pm at First Christian Church of Monticello. Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019

