George Leroy Gray (1944 - 2020)
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
XENIA — George Leroy Gray, age 75, of Xenia, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born June 20, 1944 in Xenia one of 5 children born to Robert and Mary (Adams) Gray.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Brown Gray; a son: Ronald Wayne Gray; siblings: Marilyn Ann Langston; Robert Gray Jr.; Ronald Victor Gray and Wayne Eugene Gray.

He is survived by his children: Gerrica Gray-Johnson of San Diego, CA and Geoffery Gray of Columbus, OH; 6 grandchildren: Sydney, Vincent III, Solomon, Gideon, Joshua and Kayshell; a great grandson: Bryce Genesis; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a maintenance supervisor with the St. Vincent DePaul at the Job Center, Dayton.

Visitation will be held 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Monday, March 16th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried with his wife at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
