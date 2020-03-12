XENIA — George Leroy Gray, age 75, of Xenia, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born June 20, 1944 in Xenia one of 5 children born to Robert and Mary (Adams) Gray.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Brown Gray; a son: Ronald Wayne Gray; siblings: Marilyn Ann Langston; Robert Gray Jr.; Ronald Victor Gray and Wayne Eugene Gray.

He is survived by his children: Gerrica Gray-Johnson of San Diego, CA and Geoffery Gray of Columbus, OH; 6 grandchildren: Sydney, Vincent III, Solomon, Gideon, Joshua and Kayshell; a great grandson: Bryce Genesis; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a maintenance supervisor with the St. Vincent DePaul at the Job Center, Dayton.

Visitation will be held 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Monday, March 16th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried with his wife at Cherry Grove Cemetery.