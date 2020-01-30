XENIA — George Robert "Bob" Charles, 61, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UC Medical Center. He was born January 25, 1959, in West Union, OH to George and Mary Lou (Setty) Charles. He was a 1977 graduate of Xenia High School, and was the owner of Charles Plumbing. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth (Stallman) Charles, daughter Annie Charles (Nick), of Jamestown, mother, Mary Lou Charles of Xenia, brother Randy (Lori) Charles, Texas, sisters, Georgetta Stephenson, Betsy (Ray) Harphant, and Carla Charles, all of Xenia. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and by many close friends, including his best friend and buddy, Filo. He was preceded in death by his father, George Charles, and by a brother, Danny Charles. Memorial Services pending. In lieu of flowers, choose a to honor his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. You can rest now, Bob. We love you.