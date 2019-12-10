FAIRBORN — George William "Bill" Cooper, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 20, 1934 in Paintersville, OH, the son of the late Coleman and Hazel Lucille (Hubbard) Cooper.

Bill saw action during the Korean War while serving his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. Following his military service he was employed by B. G. Danis Construction Company, retiring as a foreman; and then continued with the Danis family, retiring after over 50 years of combined employment.

Bill was a member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, Fairborn Masonic Lodge #764 where he and his wife Mary were active for many years with many of the Masonic organizations, and he was a past president of the Fairborn Shrine Club. He enjoyed volunteering at his church and with Habitat for Humanity and was an avid gardener, being recognized with several Mayor's Beautification Awards by the City of Fairborn. Bill's other hobbies included playing and socializing with his golf group and poker group and traveling with friends and family.

Above all else, Bill loved his family dearly and his legacy will live on through their cherished memories and funny stories.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary; a son, Bill Cooper and wife Sherrill (Mundie) of Maryland; a daughter Becky Rogers and husband Jeff of Medway; grandchildren, C.J. Cooper and wife Ashley of New Jersey, Madeline Cooper of Delaware; as well as many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Craig Fourman and June Fryman officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, an organization dedicated to transporting as many United States veterans as possible to Washington DC to see the memorial of the war they fought in at no charge. Bill considered it a great honor to be included in one of their flights. Contributions may be made by mail to Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Court, Enon, OH 45324 or on their website at www.HonorFlightDayton.org. Memorial contributions may also be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, Fairborn. Envelopes for both will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.