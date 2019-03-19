XENIA — George H. Williams Jr., 87, passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 in Xenia, Ohio. George was born October 7, 1931 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio the son of the late George Sr. and Verna (Jordan) Williams. Along with his parents George is preceded in death by his wife: Helen Williams; and brothers: Donnie Williams and Eddie Williams. George is survived by his daughter: Denise Williams; sons: Thomas D. Williams (Linda) and Roger L. Williams (Stacie); sisters: Joan Blume and Patti Williams; brother: Michael Williams (Leslie); grandchildren: Austin Williams, Dayna Williams, Misty Bracken (Craig), Lacie Clark (James), Anthony Savory, Rebekah Long (Shawn) and Amanda Casey. George is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members. George served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. George was also a member of the Old Timers Club. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Friday March 22, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday March 22, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place following the services at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.