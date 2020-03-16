Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Gerald D. Phipps. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

XENIA — Rev. Gerald D. Phipps, age 97, of Xenia, formerly of Cedarville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 15, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1922, in Edna, Kansas, the son of the late Edward Ervin and Amelia Elizabeth (McNeely) Phipps. Rev. Phipps is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Rosemary (Storts) Phipps in 2017; and siblings, James Eugene Phipps, Lester Phipps, Alma Girod, Mabel Marie Farrar, Lucy Dennison and Sylvia Perline Hart. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Patricia Phipps and Terry and Rita Phipps; grandchildren, Lori Rene (Jason) Vasquez, Sheri Lynn (Curtis) Lichtensteiger, Timothy James (Brittany) Phipps, Heather Renee Phipps and Shannon Lynn Dramis; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Vasquez, Jacob and Megan Lichtensteiger, Amelia Dramis and Mason, Everlee and Jace Phipps; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rev. Phipps was a member of the Dayton Ave. Baptist Church in Xenia. He was also a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy and was a pilot in WWII. He pastored 16 churches in several states and built 7 church buildings during a 54 year ministry. He taught communication for several years at the Western Baptist Bible College in El Cerrito, CA. Gerald graduated from the Moody Bible Institute, Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, IN and Los Angeles Baptist Seminary. He had a Master of Theology degree. He and Rosemary traveled after retirement raising funds for the Baptist Children's Home in Valparaiso, IN. He was an avid woodworker and in later years enjoyed carving wooden birds. He was also a sports fan and loved the Buckeyes. A graveside service for his family will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the North Cemetery in Cedarville at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home, 354 West St Ste 1, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or the Student Scholarship Fund at Cedarville University. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

