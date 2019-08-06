WILBERFORCE — Gerald Maurice Jackson, age 81, of Wilberforce, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Dayton V.A. Hospice Care Unit. Gerald was born in Xenia on June 2, 1938 to the late Paul Jackson and Grace Corbett Jackson. He retired as a Laboratory Operator with Vernay Laboratories.

He is survived by his loving wife, True Clark Jackson; two children, Veronica Drake and Trent (Michelle) Scott; six grandchildren, Trent Scott, Jr., Brent Scott, Tyler Scott, Taylor Lynn Scott, Torren Drake, Ian Drake; one great-grandson, Corbin Drake; two sisters, Doris Wells and Beverly Phillips. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Melvin Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Gardens by Rev. Harry Clark.

Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia is serving the family.