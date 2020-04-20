XENIA — Gerald "Dean" Ramey, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 25, 1942 in Greenfield, Ohio the son of Harold and Amy (Moore) Ramey. Dean is survived by his wife, Janet (Howard) Ramey whom he married January 20, 1962. Dean was and will continue to be a life force to his family: including his children: Rae Jeanne Ramey of Xenia and Aaron (Lucha) Ramey of Granger, IN: grandchildren: Thomas, Steven; Matthew, Mackenzie and Adam; great grandchildren: Carter and Tommy Sandy and Reign Liebro. He always felt blessed and grateful that God gave him additional grandchildren: Heather, Andrew, Kristin, Derringer and Maggie and 5 additional great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents: Morton and Treasa (Riley) Ramey; sister: Sharon Kay Lynch; and twin grandchildren: Michael and Megan Sandy. Dean was a graduate of Xenia High School. He retired from AT&T after 25 years in telecommuications and continued in his field for an additional 17 years with Greene County. He was a member of the North Side Christian Church, where he enjoyed serving and singing in the choir. He had been very active with the original Xenia YRC, and served as an umpire with the Babe Ruth, Jr. High and High School League games. He was an avid baseball fan and especially enjoyed attending the Dayton Dragon Games. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads of Dayton for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to the . Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being postponed. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to attend. He will be buried at Bainbridge Cemetery, Bainbridge, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.