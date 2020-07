XENIA — Gerald "Dean" Ramey, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM Saturday, July 18th at Northside Christian Church. He was buried at Bainbridge Cemetery, Bainbridge, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.