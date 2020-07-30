1/1
Gilbert Lee Hamilton
JAMESTOWN — Gilbert Lee Hamilton, age 81 of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. He was born August 8, 1938, to the late, Mosa P. and Cora (Masters) Hamilton. Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Mona Jean Hamilton, and siblings; Donald Hamilton, Gary Hamilton, Patsy Boggs, and Shirley Hamilton. Gilbert is survived by his children; Shirley (Randy) Null, Joseph (Dana Boggs) Hamilton, and Catherine (Ross) Kramer, grandchildren; Bruce, Cora, Jessie, Tyler, Melinda, Eryka, and Garrett, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. He was a member of Southside Church of God, and had a deep faith in God. Gilbert was also an avid euchre player, loved bird watching, and thoroughly enjoyed arts and crafts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
