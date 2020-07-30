JAMESTOWN — Gilbert Lee Hamilton, age 81 of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. He was born August 8, 1938, to the late, Mosa P. and Cora (Masters) Hamilton. Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Mona Jean Hamilton, and siblings; Donald Hamilton, Gary Hamilton, Patsy Boggs, and Shirley Hamilton. Gilbert is survived by his children; Shirley (Randy) Null, Joseph (Dana Boggs) Hamilton, and Catherine (Ross) Kramer, grandchildren; Bruce, Cora, Jessie, Tyler, Melinda, Eryka, and Garrett, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. He was a member of Southside Church of God, and had a deep faith in God. Gilbert was also an avid euchre player, loved bird watching, and thoroughly enjoyed arts and crafts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com