FAIRBORN — Glen Henderson, age 76 of Fairborn, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 25, 2019. He was born January 21, 1943 in Pomp, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Virginia (Caskey) Henderson. Glen enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, spending time with family, and was an avid gardener. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenna; seven siblings, Vina Dee, John Jr., Dillard, Jean, Robert, Dale, and Jerry Lee. He is survived by four children, Tammy Henderson, Glen Allen (Bonnie) Henderson, Robert (Missy) Henderson, Timothy (Emma) Henderson; eighteen grandchildren, Shianna, Matthew, Britney, Ashley, Zachary, Tammy, Chelsey, Sydney, Lindsey, Robert Jr., Dustin, Jared, Chase Emmaly, Timothy Jr., Christopher Ryan, Terry, Colton; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Kemplin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Rev. Troy Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.