FAIRBORN — USAF Col. (Ret.) Glen M. Thompson, age 82 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 22, 1937 in Ovid, Colorado, the son of the late Theodore and Ruby (VanDyke) Thompson. Glen earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Denver, his master's degree from Oklahoma City University, and he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam, retiring in 1988 after over 26 years of service at the rank of Colonel. Following his military service he was employed in consulting. In his free time, Glen served as a baseball umpire for many years, was an avid bowler, and he was a fan of the UD Men's basketball team, St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and the Arizona Cardinals football team. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kurt. Survivors include his wife, Thayer; three children, Glen Jr. (Doreen) of FL, David (Michelle) Thompson Springboro, Thayer Ann Thompson of Fairborn; five grandchildren, Kari, Cathy, Lillian, Gavyn, and Vincent; a great grandson, Ben; sister, Helen Bond; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Military honors will be rendered on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.