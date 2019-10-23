FAIRBORN — Glenna Nealis, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Monday October 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1929 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar and Blanche (Shiffett) Creameans. Glenna enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Nealis; four siblings, Violet Wildman, Daisey Wheaton, Leona Taylor, and Dorothy Creameans. She is survived by three children, Steve Nealis, Vernon Earl (Martha) Nealis, Sharon (Jimmy) Ratliff; four great-grandchildren; fourteen grandchildren; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.