BEAVERCREEK — Gregg S. Locher, age 71 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. He was born January 11, 1949 in New Cristobol, Panama the son of Frank and Carol Locher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carol (Engels) Locher.

Gregg grew up in Allen Park, MI. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, little league baseball and hockey. Gregg was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member the 1st Armored Amphibian Tractor Company. The only company of it's kind in the Marine Corps. After he was discharged from the USMC he received an associates degree in Computer Science from Coleman College in San Diego, CA. He later received a Bachelor's of Art degree in Management Information Systems from Capital University Dayton campus. He moved to Dayton, OH in 1977 and worked at NCR. He later moved on to other jobs with contracting companies at WPAFB.

Gregg enjoyed being in the yard, training dogs and being with family.

Gregg is survived by his wife of 46 years Kay; sons, Jeffrey T. (Amy Thomas) Locher and Bradley F. Locher; sisters, Frances Carol (Joe) Freiman and Lois Linda (Emery) Erdelyi; grandchild, Beckett Locher. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Visitation will be February 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Gregg's name to Kettering Medical Center Foundation, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. All donations will automatically be applied to the Kettering Cancer Center in honor of their constant care of Gregg.

Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.