Gregory Alan Hilliard
XENIA — Gregory Alan Hilliard, age 63, of Xenia passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020. He was born June 19, 1957, to Frederick and Stella (Moore) Hilliard. Greg is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Hilliard; and his brother: James Hilliard. He is survived by wife Vicky (Long) Hilliard; sister, Mary Bradshaw; nieces, Stacy Noland and Sarah Brown; nephews, Rodney Foster, John Bradshaw, and Zach Brown; and his beloved cat, Mojo. Greg worked for Xenia Community Schools, in maintenance, for 25 years. He was in the Army National Guard. Greg was a member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
