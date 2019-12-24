COLUMBUS — Mr. Gregory F. (Mike) Lough, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 61, as a result of medical complications. Mike was the son of Robert Lough, Sr., and his first wife, Phyllis (Jacobson) Lough. Mike was born on January 4, 1958. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1976. After graduation he joined the U.S.Army, where he proudly served as a paratrooper. During this time, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his service in the U.S. Army, he served the Church by performing two years of missionary work. Mike went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree and then a Master's Degree. His final career was as a financial analyst at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked until his health required a medical retirement in 2018. Mike is survived by two children with his ex-wife Victoria (Huiming Chi) Lough; Carrie Lough of Colorado, and Benjamin Lough of Texas. He is also survived by six siblings; David (Rosa) Lough of Florida, Thomas (Mary Ann) Lough of Oklahoma. Pamela (Jeffery) Taylor, Linda Matson, Becky (James) Harkleroad, and Robert Lough Jr., all of Ohio. A military burial will be held in Dayton, Ohio, at the National Veteran's Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. "The time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:6–7)