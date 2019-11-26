Gregory Wise (1964 - 2019)
SPRINGFIELD — Gregory S. "Greg" Wise, age 55 of Springfield, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. He was born July 21, 1964 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Gerald and Cheryl (Zollars) Wise. Greg was currently employed as a Finance Director for Joseph Airport Toyota; and his hobbies included flying, scuba diving, playing softball, traveling, and playing guitar. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Wise. Survivors include his wife, Erica; two daughters, Nicole Wise (Cameron Goubeaux), Ashley (James) Hall; his mother, Cheryl Wise; brother, Jeffrey Wise; cats, Ringo, Roxy, Roo, Rigby; dog, Ranger; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A private burial at Byron Cemetery will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 1903, WPAFB, OH 45433. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.


Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
