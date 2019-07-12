XENIA — Gwendolyn M. King, age 91, formerly of Xenia, Ohio, and currently of West Liberty, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty. She was born March 26, 1928 in Franklin, the daughter of Frank and Maude (Tindall) McIlvain.

In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 1984; a brother: Richard McIlvain and her son: Anthony W. King.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Vicky and Doug Boots of West Liberty, OH; 4 grandchildren: Brent (Robin) Boots, Kristy (Jay) Ackley, Brad Boots (Ashley Roseburrough) and Tiffany (Eric) Griswold; 10 great grandchildren: Kyle and Kristopher Ackley; Noah and Cody Boots, Emry and Easton Griswold; Gabby Williams, McKenzee Roseburrough; Brylee Buyer and Haizlee Boots; and a brother: Frank (Helen) McIlvain of TN; and a sister: Pat West of KY; extended family: Sheila Boots; as well as numerous friends and other relatives.

Gwen attended Kiser High School in Dayton and graduated from Hillsboro High School and had worked at Mike-Sells Inc. She retired after 30 years with the National Museum of the US Air Force. She had been a member of the Bowersville Church of Christ and more recently attended the Monroe Community Church. She was a member of the Emanon Homemakers Club in Xenia and enjoyed gardening and tending after her flowers. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's extracurricular activities.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greene Hills Care Center, 6557 US 68 S., West Liberty, OH 43357 or to for Alzheimers Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, Maryland 20871.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 17th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Jeff Johnson officiating. She will be interred with her husband at Valley View Memory Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.