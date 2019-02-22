Obituary Print Hannah Worthington | Visit Guest Book

JAMESTOWN — Hannah Rose (McAfee) Worthington, 23, passed away unexpectedly on February 18th, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born October 24th, 1995 in Zanesville although raised in Guernsey County, Ohio. Hannah was a 2014 graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown, Ohio. She was employed at GreenCore in Wilmington, Ohio as a valuable Lead Production Worker. Most importantly Hannah was an amazing mother to her son Devin James Worthington Jr.(Bubby) Hannah is survived by her Husband Devin Worthington Sr. and son Devin Jr. of Jamestown. Her Mother Audrey (Morrison) McAfee (Judy Beth Warne) of Marion. Her Father Dale McAfee Jr. of Cambridge. Mother in Law Jodi Worthington of Lebanon. Maternal Grandmothers' Jean Weaver of Jamestown and Barbara Warne of Cambridge. Paternal Grandmother Linda Albert of Mt. Vernon. A sister Haley McAfee of Marion and a Half-brother Maddox McAfee of Barnsville. Special Aunts Karen, Sylvia and Carina. Along with numerous other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Hannah was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandfathers Charles Warne and Dale Weaver. Paternal Grandfather Dale McAfee Sr. and Maternal Great Grandparents Shelby and Francis Miller. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 23rd. 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation prior 8:00 to 11:00 am at Greeneview High School Gymnasium located at 4710 Cottonville Road Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Immediately following service she will be laid to rest along with her unborn baby, Charlee at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home of Jamestown, Ohio is serving the family. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund is being set up for her son. Condolences to Hannah's family may be made to www.powerskell.com.

Funeral Home Powers-Kell Funeral Home

12 North Limestone Street

Jamestown , OH 45335

(937) 675-4541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

