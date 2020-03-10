CEDARVILLE — Harmon Bergen, 94, of Cedarville, went to be with his Lord, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late Harmon Sr. and Rachel F. (VanValkenberg) Bergen. Harmon is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Audrey (Lamphiear) Bergen. He graduated from American Seminary of the Bible where he met Audrey and after marrying in 1948, they went to the Netherlands serving the Lord as missionaries. After returning from the mission field in Europe and graduating from Wheaton College, Harmon was hired by Cedarville College in 1958 as the 10th faculty member. During his tenure at Cedarville, he worked to earn a Master's Degree from Indiana University and retired in 1990 after 32 years as English and Foreign Language Associate Professor Emeritus. He is also survived by his daughter, Terry Ann Brown, son-in-law, Daniel R. Brown, grandchildren: Michael, Ryan and Kristin Brown; and great grandsons: Aaden, Cameron, Maverick and Finn. Harmon was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Scott Bergen. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville. A celebration of his life and ministry will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Cedarville North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kaifa Group, PO Box 288, Cedarville, OH 45314 or Grace Global Ministries, PO Box 12, Cedarville, OH 45314. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.