JAMESTOWN — Harold Gene "Howie" Price, 51, of Jamestown passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 4, 1969, and grew up in North Carolina. While working at Tyson Chicken in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, he met his wife Cindie Mash. They moved to Ohio in 1992. Howie worked 23 years as a high-security telecommunications specialist maintaining systems for several federal agencies, finance companies, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He also worked as a contract PC Technician at WPAFB. Howie completed the required education and was licensed as a United Methodist Pastor, co-pastoring at Jamestown United Methodist Church. He loved camping with his Lemaster cousins, reading, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Marvel comics. He was preceded in death by his parents John Price and Thelma Price Trivette. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cindie Mash Price; his daughter Leah Marie; siblings Timmy, Peggy, Rex, and Angie; nephews Eli (Kay Carver) Mash and Aaron Mash; great-nephews Harrison and Calvin; father-in-law and mother-in-law Blan and Evelyn Mash; and brother and sister-in-law Mark and Cindy J. Mash. Howie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A public stay-in-your-vehicle pictorial drive-through celebration of Howie will take place on August 1 at Jamestown United Methodist Church from 11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m. where condolences can be offered to the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jamestown United Methodist Church, c/o Community Missions, 22 E. Washington St., Jamestown, OH, 45335. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.