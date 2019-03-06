FAIRBORN — Harold "Bill" Smith, age 75 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 at . He was born June 26, 1943 in West Liberty, KY, the son of the late Ruby and Hazel (Elam) Smith. Bill was employed as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, George Smith, Dorleen Simpkins, Kelly Smith, Jeanetta Brooks, Wanda Pinkston, Elwood Smith, Helen Hammonds, Darell Smith, and Charlotte Lee. Survivors include his wife, Janna; three children, Rodney (Robyne) Smith, Carolyn (Mike) Long, Robert Legg; seven grandchildren, Shelby (Trevor) Newsome, Tyler Long, Jenna Legg, Jonathan Legg, Josh Legg, Nathan Legg, and Jeremy Legg; siblings, Dale (Betty) Smith, Sue Nickell; great-grandchildren; as well as numerous niece, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Donnie Pack officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.