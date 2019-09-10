XENIA — Harold Stanaford, age 82, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at . He was born in Jellico, TN on April 21, 1937, to Y.B. and Bessie (Teague) Stanaford, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet (Brown) Stanaford, whom he married December 21, 1963, on September 23, 2015 and four siblings, his twin sister, Helen Dykes, Maxine Stanaford, Kenneth (Pert) Stanaford, Milace (Speedy) Stanaford. Harold is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Miller, of Ft. Wayne, IN; two grandchildren, Adam Miller, of Ft. Wayne, IN and Sara (Erik) Bowen, of Winona Lake, IN; a brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Stanaford, of Williamsburg, KY; his uncle, Virgil Teague, and numerous nieces and nephews. He attended Bethel Community Church in Xenia. Harold was an active member of Beavercreek Lodge #753, Xenia Lodge #49, The Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton and Antioch Temple Shrine, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Funeral and masonic services will be held beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Reverend John Lockwood officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, OH. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.