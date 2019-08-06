FAIRBORN — Heidi Jo Johnson, age 41 of Dayton, passed away surrounded by her family July 30, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 6, 1977 in Dayton, the daughter of Nicholas Waltz, Jr. and Jill Green. Heidi was very active in her recovery group; she enjoyed networking, reading, concerts, was the family planner and touched people in many ways. She was preceded in death by her brother; Nicholas C. Waltz, III, and sister-in-law, Christina Maria Watts. She is survived by her husband, Brian; five children, Kesean (Bri) Redmond, Ricky Sutphin, Susanna Wysong, Logan Thrasher, Gabe Johnson; father, Nicholas (Tammie) Waltz; mother, Jill Green; grandson, Sean Waylon; three nephews, Jordan, Nikki and Noah Waltz; two nieces, Brianna Cole and Morgan Waltz; as well as many, many friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Chris Reese officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heidi's Memorial Fund at any Wright Patt Credit Union location. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.