XENIA — Helen Louise (Bone) Hanes, age 98, of Xenia, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Ohio's , as a result of a fall. She was born 4/4/1921, in Spring Valley, Township, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond W. (deceased 1962), and Mary (Moore) Bone (deceased 1980). Helen married T. Henry Hanes, of Xenia, Ohio, on July 22, 1939, at the Covington Methodist Church, in Covington, Kentucky, by the Rev. John I. Tilton. They were blessed with one son, Jerry Hanes, in 1940. Mrs. Hanes was preceded in death by her son Jerry, in 1963, and her husband, Henry, in 2002. In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in law: Thomas E. Bone (1957); James A. Bone (2005) and Betty N. (Daughtrey) Bone (2013); Delmer L. Bone (2009) and Audrey (Nilson) Bone (2013). Additionally, she was preceded in death by the following family on her husband's side: Father-in-law, Cassuis Hanes (1958), Mother-in-law Anna (Lott) Hanes (1952); brothers and sisters-in-laws on her husband's side of the family: Kenneth and Kendall Hanes in infancy, Violet (Hanes) Faller (1960), Harold Hanes (1973), Glovenia (Hanes) Simon (1996), Edwin C. Hanes (1998), Adena (Hanes) Robins (1989), Lavilla (Hanes) Shimovetz (2000), Richard "Dick" Hanes (2010), Gladys (Hanes) Howell (2015), and Ralph Hanes. As a child, Helen grew up on the family farm, and learned to garden and can fruits and vegetables at a young age. She and Henry continued to have a large garden, even after establishing their home in the City of Xenia. She embraced a simple life and enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved flowers, especially African Violets, and watching and feeding wildlife. She successfully raised several abandoned litters of squirrels and raccoon, often starting by feeding them with an eyedropper around the clock. Helen was a homemaker, mother, and wife for most of her working career, helping her husband, Henry, with operating the Hanes Construction Company. She was employed for a short time at the Joyce Shoe Factory in Xenia, Ohio. Helen had been a member of of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Auxiliary 1689, of Xenia, Ohio, since 1966. Helen is survived by her nieces Patricia Ann (Bone) Arrasmith, Marcia (Bone) Bartruff, Joanie Gastineau and Connie Richards. She was preceded in death by her niece Vicki (Bone) Cook. Helen is survived by nephews Dana L. Bone, and George Steven Bone. She was preceded in death by a nephew, James Bone (2013). The family would like to thank the wonderful care team at Ohio's , the staff at Brookdale of Kettering and Brookdale Fox Run for the compassionate care they provided to Helen when she no longer could reside independently. Helen often commented, as she later aged that she wasn't sure why the Lord didn't take her; and responded that it must be because her work on this Earth wasn't done. Now, Aunt Helen, your work is completed. A job well done. Graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

