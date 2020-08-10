JAMESTOWN — Helen Herald, age 71, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. She was born November 14, 1948, to the late Chester and Elma (Gibson) Ison.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, of 56 years, Samuel Herald, daughter; Michelle May Klontz, sons; Ghathern Lee Herald, Manuel Ray Herald, and Jerry Chester Herald, sisters; Vonda Herald and Juanita Johnson, brother; Carl Ison, grandchildren; Ryan, Cory, Jessie, Tony, and Kaylee, great-grandchildren; Chloe, Sophie, Sawyer, Connor, Corbin, and Odin; as well as many other loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday August 11, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Silvercreek Cemetery New, Jamestown, OH. Online condolences and words of comfort may made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com