XENIA — Helen L. (Thomas) Johnson born on 6/6/1947 passed away peacefully on 7/6/2020. She was preceded in death by her husband – Donald E. Johnson, her parents, two brothers and three sisters. Helen (aka Peaches) leaves behind her children: Marsha Johnson of Riverside, OH; Lalynda (Steven) Finch of Dayton, OH; Donn (Misty) Johnson of Louisville, KY and Candace Johnson of Xenia, OH. Three sisters: Loretta (Elliott) Sampson of Arizona, Carlotta (James) Hubbard of Xenia, OH and Trina (Curtis) House of Springfield, OH. Her grandchildren: Arminta, Aerica, Steven Jr., Desmond, Nathen, Donovan and Kendall, Bridget, De'Jah, Ky'Lee, Keyron, Amani, Samantha and Brook, 9 great-grandchildren and a special friend Lola. Helen loved her family and would do anything for anyone. Her passion was fishing and playing cards with her best friend (sister) Rita McClure. She will be missed by so many. Due to the COVID epidemic, a celebration of Helen's life will be held at the discretion of the family.