XENIA — Helen L. McNeer, age 89, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born March 10, 1930 in Xenia, the daughter of Lydia (Snyder) and Monteville Little.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: James McNeer in 1992; her children: Audrey Frock and Ronald McNeer; a sister: Dorothy Foster; brothers: William Clark and Raymond Little.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Amber Price, Randi Selner, Carla Mintkenbaugh, Sheri Lanham, Dennis McNeer, Cindy Henrick, Richard Frock, Doug Frock, Leslie Dowdy and Wayne Roberts, 13 great grandchildren; as well as numerous great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Granny was a good cook and enjoyed playing cards and doing word search puzzles. She was very social, being affectionately called the "road runner." She had formerly been a member of the New Jasper United Methodist Church. She currently attended the Xenia Church of Christ, where she was part of the Super 60s. She also enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music and was proud to be a life long resident of New Jasper Township.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 10th at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Lester Ferguson officiating. Interment to follow Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.