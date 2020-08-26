1/1
Helen O Reynolds
FAIRBORN — Reynolds, Helen O, of Fairborn, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Helen was born in Carr Creek, KY and was 1 of 12 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Sophia Caudill; son, Jeffrey E. Reynolds; daughter-law, Joy Reynolds. Helen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earl Reynolds; daughter, Pam Reynolds; sons, Greg Reynolds, Eric (Jen) Reynolds; Gary (Michelle) Reynolds; grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Tyler, Holly, Sara, Sean, Ian, Logan; great-grandchildren, Alissa, Dakota, Landyn, Maddie, Paisley, Renton, Caroline, Adam and Jaxton. She was a loving Mother of 5 as well as a devoted Grandma. She was a faithful, lifelong member of the Berean Baptist Church. Helen loved to fish and was an amazing cook and enjoyed spending time with family. Helen will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11am until 12pm at Berean Baptist Temple 2445 Trebein Road Fairborn, Ohio. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12pm with Pastor Lonnie Bocook officiating. Helen's final resting place will be in Byron Cemetery following the funeral. Family and friends are invited back to church after burial for food and fellowship.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
