XENIA — Helen L. Stivers, 99, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Harmony Center for Health and Rehab. Helen was born on January 13, 1920 in Greene County to the late James Earl Ford and Mary Bernice Moorman Ford. Helen worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the 1950's as well as N.C.R. in Dayton. Helen and her late husband, Richard enjoyed refinishing old furniture in their leisure time. Helen is survived by her children, Richard L. (Gerrie) McMichael, Jim (Linda) McMichael, Phil Stivers, Steve Stivers; one brother, Harold Lee Ford. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she simply adored. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stivers; her daughter, Nancy Jean McMichael; sisters, Margarite Hart, Martha Mercer, Jo Ann Huff, Mary Bogan, Madline Wilson; brothers, Harry Ford and James Ford. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH. 45385. A committal service will immediately follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia is serving the family.