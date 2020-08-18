CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SMSgt Henry Alexander Musard III, USAF (Ret.), 77, passed away August 12th 2020. A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Henry and Gloria Banner Musard. Henry was a good husband, father, uncle, and teacher. He provided for himself, his wife, and pets. He enjoyed family friendly movies, coin collecting, and was a carpenter at heart. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Harvey Musard, and son, Henry Alexander Musard IV. He was survived by his wife, Kathryn Wirick Musard, son, Christopher Jon Musard and wife Jessica, granddaughter, Chloe Alexandra Wilson-Musard, sister, Marsha Musard McLamb and husband, Steve, nephew, Chad McLamb and wife Jennifer, niece Missy Willard and husband, Chauncey, and pet, Daxter Musard. Henry performed 30 years of service in the US Air Force. He was stationed in countries including: Korea, Germany, Greece, and Greenland; as well as time in Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, among many others. He retired at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio in 1989. He received his bachelor's degree in business management from Park University in 1994. Henry was known for the computer work he performed in the Air Force and at work for Lawyers Mutual. A service celebrating Henry's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force and Gaston County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Musard family