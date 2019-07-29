XENIA — Henry Richard "Bill" Davenport, age 81, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 8, 1938 in Banner Holler, West Virginia, one of 12 children born to Estella (Williams) and Isaiah Nathaniel Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents and all but one sister. He is survived by his sister: Juanita Rose; children: Steven and Carlos Davenport; Henrietta Jones and Isah Webb; adopted sisters: Darlene and Marvina; as well as numerous grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. His family hopes that his soul is resting in eternal peace. Services to celebrate his life will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, July 31st at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH. A Gathering for his family and friends will be held from 11 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.