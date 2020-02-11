XENIA — Hillard Hamilton, 76, of Xenia, passed away Saturday February 08, 2020 at . He was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on June 04, 1943, to Henry and Dixie Newsome Hamilton. Hillard served in The United States Marine Corps, he was also a member of House of Prayer Church, enjoyed playing music and hunted and fished.

Hillard is survived by his wife, Ruby Hamilton; children: Larry Hamilton (Karen), Paul Hamilton (Julie); grandchildren: Larren Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Cory Hamilton (Kelly), Nathan Hamilton (Lyssa), Brennon Hamilton, Kayla Polling (Pete), Christopher Caughron, Hillary Caughron; great-grandchildren: Ashton Caughron, Kailyn Caughron, Jaxon Hamilton, Asher Hamilton, Beckett Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, Ryder Hamilton; brothers and sister: Lonzy Hamilton, John D. Hamilton (Dottie), Amy Marie Keaton (Patrick) and numerous other friends and family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dixie Hamilton; children, Gary Hamilton, Penny Hamilton; brothers: Stacy Hamilton, Henry Hamilton, Jr. and Billy Joe Hamilton.

Funeral service will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at 12:00 P.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Xenia.

