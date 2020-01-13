XENIA —Hubert Dwane Isaacs, age 47, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born October 14, 1972 in Xenia, the son of Christine (Reece) and Hubert Isaacs.

He is survived by his wife, Alice N. Shumaker Isaacs, whom he married May 14, 1995; his children: Jesse (Lenna); Marcella and Isabell; sisters: Wilma Isaacs, Cheryl Smith and Christine Isaacs, and brother: Kevin Isaacs; all of Xenia; a grandson: Jeremy and a grandchild on the way; nieces and nephews: Chasatti Sutton; Chris Kier; Nathan and Cody Fields; Avery Lloyd and Margaret Shumaker; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dwane was preceded in death by an infant son: Lucas; a sister: Erma Isaacs and a nephew: James Smith.

Dwane had been a 1992 graduate of Xenia High School and was employed with Greene Metropolitan Housing. He was a hard worker, enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing. Most importantly, Dwane enjoyed spending time with his family.

Services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, January 16th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Brenda Freeman officiating. Interment to follow in Martinsville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaugh funeral home.com.