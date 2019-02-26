XENIA — Ida L. Smith, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 16, 1931 in Oak Hill, Ohio the daughter of William and Mae (Williams) Roden. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Donald W. "Bill" Smith. She is survived by her children: W. Michael (Pam) Smith of Xenia; Donald Anthony "Tony" Smith of Spring Valley; and Kelly L. (Gary) Rose of Ft. Worth, TX; 6 grandchildren: Shannon (Rob) Dunn; Nicole (Alex) Pfeil; Mandy Smith; Daniel (Stefanie) Rose; David Rose and Christina Rose; 12 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. She had 10 siblings: George, Bill, Howard, Mayme, Willa, and Buford Roden, Joan Wiseman, Connie Morris, Nancy Morrison and Gladys Rice. Ida retired from the Greene County Clerk of Courts, where she had worked in the Auto Title Dept. for over 28 years. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Thursday, February 28th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. Interment to follow in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.