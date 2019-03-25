Obituary Print Ida St. Clair | Visit Guest Book

CEDARVILLE — Ida Belle St. Clair, 90, resident of Brookdale Oakwood, formerly of Cedarville, passed into Glory to meet her Lord on March 20, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1928 in Hannibal, Missouri as the youngest of six children to Luther and Susanna North. Ida was a determined, hard-working and committed woman. She had a servant's heart and understood what it meant to be a peacemaker. Her faith in God was steadfast; she was a faithful prayer warrior and dedicated to her family. Ida had been a member of Grace Baptist Church of Cedarville, Ohio for 60 years where she faithfully served as a second grade Sunday School teacher for 20 years. At the age of 60, she along with her husband, Ken, co-led the Young At Heart Group of their church for the following 20 years. During this time, she put her creative cooking skills to work as she prepared their monthly luncheons with the help of her dear friend, Audrey Bergen, and organized single-handedly 5 trips to Branson, Missouri for these senior saints. Missions was a compassion and commitment for Ida and her husband, as they traveled across the United States several times, stopping to visit missionaries and churches along the way, Hawaii and Alaska included. Their travels entailed trips to China, Israel and Africa. Moving from Illinois to Cedarville, Ohio in 1959, she embraced the community, college life and church of Cedarville. She worked in the business office as telephone operator (the voice of Cedarville College) and loved mothering her student operators as she baked cookies for them throughout the year. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, married for 65 years, an infant son, John Paul, her parents, Luther and Susanna North, one brother, Charles North, four sisters, Julia Bird, Sylvia North, Nellie Pafford, Esther Howard. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nier (Dan), son, Jeff St. Clair (Debbie), eight grandchildren: Krista McMillen (Mark), Bryan Nier (Milka), Brent Nier (Holly), John St. Clair, Melissa St. Clair, Stephen St. Clair (Jessica), David St. Clair (Bailie), Jennifer Reeves (Tony), ten great-grandchildren: Mitchell & Mariah McMillen, Jacob, Lina & Amelia Nier, Brianna Nier, Gabe Albee, Gideon, Liam & Boston Reeves, sister-in-law, Nadine St. Clair, brother-in-law, Raymond Howard, nieces and nephews whom she checked on regularly. The family will be receiving friends 11-1 p.m. Friday, March 29th in Moffat Hall, Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville, Ohio. A private family funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church following the visitation. Burial will be at North Cemetery in Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, c/o Missions, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH, 45314, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. Ida's family will be forever grateful for the caregivers of Brookdale Oakwood and Brookdale Hospice who treated her with love, respect and dignity.

Funeral Home Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

937-372-3564 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Xenia Daily Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close