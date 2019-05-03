XENIA — Ina Faye Ayers, age 67, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 7, 1951 in Xenia, the daughter of Dessie M. (Baker) and Everett H. Muterspaw.

In addition to her parents, Ina was preceded in death by her husband: James D. Ayers.

Ina is survived by her son: Eric (Carrie) Muterspaw of Fairborn; brothers: Wayne (Jane) Muterspaw and Donald Keith Muterspaw, both of Xenia; grandchildren: Erica Faye (Justen) Vanderpool and Taylor Marie Muterspaw; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Ina enjoyed quilting. She had formerly been employed in the admissions department at Greene Memorial Hospital. Ina's happiest times were spent with her grandchildren.

Funeral Services for her family and friends will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 7th at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Xenia with Pastor Ken Day officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Ina's memory. Online condolences may be made to her family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)