CEDARVILLE — Jack Lowstetter, 91, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 03, 2019 at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia. Mr. Lowstetter was born September 27, 1927 in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, to Kenneth "Guy" and Leora Pearl Sillaman Lowstetter. He served in The United States Army during WWII and retired from Hempfield area Local Schools maintenance in Pennsylvania. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed reminiscing about the old days. He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Emma Jean Lowstetter; son, Dennis Lowstetter (Judy); grandchildren: Michael Lowstetter (Johnna Fantauzzo), Matthew Lowstetter (Melissa); 9 great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth "Guy" and Leora Lowstetter; son, Jack Lowstetter Jr.; brothers: Robert Lowstetter, Ivan Lowstetter, Paul Lowstetter and sister, June Watson. Funeral services and visitation are private. Powers-Kell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to Jack's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com