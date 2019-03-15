JAMESTOWN — Jacqueline J. Osman, 90, of Jamestown, Ohio, went to meet her Lord on March 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Jacqueline was born on July 18, 1928, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the daughter of Clay Arnold and Vesta Fannin Moore. Jaqueline was a graduate of Ross High School in Jamestown. She attended Sinclair College. For many years, she worked as a cook at Hospitality West and retired when she was in her 70s. Jacqueline was active in church, teaching Sunday School and also organizing and teaching junior church. Until the last few years when she was unable to attend services because of physical problems, she was always faithful. She was a prayer warrior and a role model to those around her. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Clayton J. Moore and a sister, Beryl D. Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha J. (Charles) Steele, 2 granddaughters, Amy (Scott) Pickens of Xenia and Sharon (William) Eldridge of Jamestown, 4 great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Isaac Crawford, Carissa Rubio and Olivia Eldridge. Funeral services will be on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown. Condolences to Jacqueline's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com